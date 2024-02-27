FinMin Bolos: Romania is saving RON 2bl by combining elections

Romania is saving RON 2 billion by combining elections, and any kind of saving is welcome, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said on Monday evening.

"In the national budget, we budgeted RON 3.8 billion, almost RON 4 billion. So, combining really brings these savings to the budget. However, at this time when we look at every penny we spend, any type of savings that appear, including in the national budget - like those generated by combining elections- is welcome," Bolos told Digi 24 private broadcaster."Today I was talking to someone about the psychology of the e-Invoice module. Because when you know you have an invoice that is registered with ANAF [National Tax Administration Agency], it will be very difficult, because at some point, even if you try to hide it, it will come out. That is, you hide it, maybe for a while, but in the end, we still identify it," added Bolos.