First 12 Piranha V infantry fighting vehicles departing tonight for Craiova

The first batch of 12 Piranha V infantry fighting vehicles will depart the Bucharest Mechanical Plant Monday night, heading for the final beneficiaries, the "Red Scorpions" 26th Infantry Battalion in Craiova, the Ministry of National Defense informs.

One week ago, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that the first 36 Piranhas were to soon reach their final destination and expressed his conviction that "from now on, the other contracted carriers will be manufactured in Romania, and their maintenance will also be provided in the country."

"I will ask the 'Red Scorpions' to test all the Piranha V vehicles in conditions as close as possible to those in the tactical field, for them to be sure that they can rely on them when needed!," Ciuca said back then.

The Romanian Forces endowment program "8x8 Armored Personnel Carrier" is intended to equip large maneuver units, providing combat and logistical support with tactical vehicles that ensure force mobility in the area of operations and combat support for military actions.

Based on the provisions of the Government's Decision No. 852/2017, the Ministry of National Defense signed in early 2018 with General Dynamics European Land Systems - Mowag GmbH a framework agreement for the supply of 227 wheeled armored vehicles and derivatives built on the Piranha V platform and the initial logistical support, for a total worth of approximately 868 million euros. According to the framework agreement, a subsequent contract was signed for the first 94 products.