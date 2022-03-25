First 20 inter-regional trains to reach Romania in 2023

The Railway Reform Authority (ARF), in its capacity as the contracting authority, and Alstom Ferroviaria, the supplier, on Friday signed the acquisition agreement for 20 long-distance electric frames (RE-IR).

The agreement involves the acquisition of 20 long-distance electric frames and their maintenance for a period of 15 years, with the possibility of supplementing, by additional document, the initial order. Thus, it is possible to reach an acquisition of 37 units, with a maintenance period of 30 years. The supplier will also provide training services for the staff to learn how to operate the trains and how to use the software applications.

"Today we will sign the agreement for the acquisition of the first 20 pieces of the public procurement procedure and in the next period, according to the provisions of the procurement documentation, we will proceed with the execution of the option to sign for the other 17 trains, so that as soon as possible, we weill have all 37 trains, identified by the feasibility study, in circulation on the Romanian railway," the ARF head, Stefan Roseanu, stated on Friday, at the signing ceremony, Agerpres.ro informs.

In his turn, Gabriel Stanciu, Alstom's general manager for Romania, Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova, mentioned that the upcoming Coradia Stream trains are from the same generation that the manufacturer delivers today in Italy, the Netherlands or Germany.