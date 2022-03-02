First Blue Dot type center in Romania kicks off operations in Sighetu Marmatiei border point

The first Blue Dot type center in Romania, installed at the border crossing point of northern Sighetu Marmatiei, with the support of UNICEF, comes to the aid of refugees, as part of Ukraine support campaign, the chairman of the Maramures County Council, Ionel Bogdan, informed on Wednesday evening.

"In this center, which has been operational since last night, are operating the NGO representatives who wanted to offer support for Ukraine, but also volunteers, citizens that expressed their intention of lending a hand to Ukrainian refugees. Through the Blue Dot center Ukrainian refugees are offered integrated services, such as pick-up, epidemiological triage, food assurance and strict necessity products, transportation and housing in spaces identified in the county of Maramures. Volunteers from this center can also offer psychological therapy, first-aid regarding hygiene, health and nutrition, basic legal counseling, referral services for cases of violence or health issues," Ionel Bogdan said, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Together with the UNICEF executive we discussed about the organization plan of the Maramures Emergency Command and analyzed the current situation of Ukrainian refugees crossing the border, for whom we arranged a special camp, on the Municipal stadium in Sighetu Marmatiei," Ionel Bogdan specified.

The Blue Dot type Center, installed on the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point has become operational on Wednesday afternoon, in the presence of the UNICEF executive director, Catherine Russell.