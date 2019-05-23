'First House' programme to extend to 'One family, one house', says Social-Democrat Dragnea

The "First House" programme will extend and be dubbed "One family, one house", on Wednesday said the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) leader Liviu Dragnea, adding that the programme "An ambulance for each commune" is ready and will be enforced.

"Conditions for the First House programme were good at first, but then they became way too restrictive and everybody is dissatisfied. Firstly, we grant a higher value, worth RON 570,000, meaning they can buy a real house, not a hut, we raise the ceilings, because if one earned over RON 3,000, they didn't fit in the conditions, they entered a vicious circle, I mean very few had access and to very small houses. The interest rate is fixed, in the RON national currency. I'm certain there will be banks to support this programme," Dragnea told Romania TV private broadcaster.The PSD leader added that the second programme he talked about in the (electoral, ed. n.) campaign and has been under criticism of many is now ready and will be enforced."It is about the programme dubbed <>. A non-reimbursable grant worth EUR 200k, given to the family doctors, this is the money to buy an ambulance, to pay the fuel for four years, to cover their salary. We are talking about 2,700+ communes, if I'm not wrong. I'm born and raised in the countryside. An ambulance for each commune in Romania is a miracle. They will have a contract with the National Healthcare Insurance House, the medical doctors who will want to, yet in each commune there will be an ambulance with two employees and the money for the respective fuel," Dragnea concluded.