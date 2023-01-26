Floods to sweep 12 counties in Romania from Friday morning

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) issued on Thursday a code yellow warning for flood valid for five drainage basins and the rivers of Dobrogea starting on Friday morning.

According to the hydrologists, between January 27, 10:00hrs and January 28, 12:00hrs, taking into account the current situation and the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, as a result of the forecasted precipitation, the spread and loss of water from the snow layer, significant flashes can occur on the slopes, torrents and streams, rapid floods, and increases in flows and levels possibly exceeding the warning levels on the rivers in the hydrographic basins: Vedea - tributaries related to the downstream sector of Valeni (counties: Olt, Arges and Teleorman); Arges - tributaries related to the downstream sector of Malu Spart - upstream Budesti (counties: Arges, Dambovita, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov and Calarasi); Prahova - tributaries related to the downstream sector Prahova (counties: Prahova and Ialomita); Calmatui (counties: Buzau and Braila); Buzau - tributaries related to the downstream sector Magura - upstream Banita (counties: Prahova and Buzau) and the rivers in the region of Dobrogea (counties: Tulcea and Constanta). AGERPRES