Florin Citu:Gov't approves OUG regarding healthcare co-pay; quality of medical act in public system not to decrease

Guvernul Romaniei
Florin Citu

The government approved the emergency ordinance (OUG) regarding co-pay in healthcare, said Prime Minister Florin Citu, who added that the quality of the medical act will not decrease in the public system.

"The emergency ordinance regarding co-pay has passed [e.n. - in the Government sitting] today. (...) The quality of the medical act in healthcare cannot drop in the public system, we have a lot of work there and we will increase it through the reforms that we are making together at the Health Ministry," said Florin Citu, on Thursday, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace, agerpres reports.

He was asked what happened with the emergency ordinance draft regarding co-pay and if the form adopted by the Government will lead to a drop in the quality of the medical act in the public healthcare system.

