Fmr PSD Finance minister Darius Valcov, declared wanted

Former social-democratic Finance minister and mayor of Slatina Darius Valcov was declared wanted by the Romanian Police, after not being found to be imprisoned for a 6-year prison sentence in a case of influence peddling and money laundering.

Darius Valcov is registered as resident in Slatina, southern Olt County, but the latest information says that he has been in Italy for some time, where several people convicted in Romania have fled to escape prison. In fact, he failed to attend the last court appearances, Agerpres informs.The list of convicts who fled to Italy is long: Dragos Savulescu (former Dinamo club financier), Alina Bica (former head of Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism), Ionel Avram (president of Neamt County Council), Daniel Dragomir (former Romanian Intelligence Service officer), Marian Zlotea (former head of National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority) or Mario Iorgulescu (son of Professional Football League head).Valcov is convicted in the 'Paintings' case, so dubbed after prosecutors found over 100 works of art purchased by Valcov through intermediaries, some of which were hidden in the false walls of buildings belonging to the former minister.The judges also upheld the decision to confiscate 6.2 million RON from Valcov.