Food products worth 400,000 RON, granted to Ukraine as emergency humanitarian aid

Emergency humanitarian aid worth 412,387 RON, consisting of food products, will be granted to Ukraine.

The decision approved by the Government on Wednesday aims at the withdrawal from the state reserves and the granting of emergency external humanitarian aid, free of charge, for Ukraine, in order to ensure the protection of the population, in the context of the conflict in the neighboring country, Agerpres informs.

"The aid consists of food products, namely canned pork, canned vegetables, canned meat with vegetables," informs the Government.

