Foreign Minister Odobescu meets Azerbaijani incoming ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu met on Friday with incoming ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Romania Gudsi Dursun Oglu Osmanov on the occasion of the presentation of his letters of credence, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

During the meeting, the sides tackled priority aspects regarding the deepening of the Romania - Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership, with an emphasis on the intensification of political dialogue and the development of sectoral cooperation in strategic areas such as energy, transport, education, trade and investments.

Minister Odobescu highlighted Romania's support for the continuous strengthening, in a constructive and forward-looking spirit, of the relationship between the European Union and Azerbaijan, affirming also the interest of the Romanian state in ensuring prosperity, development and a stable security environment in the region of South Caucasus.

In his turn, ambassador Gudsi Osmanov shared the opinions of the Romanian side regarding the excellent stage of the Romanian-Azeri dialogue, highlighting the mutually beneficial strategic priorities.