Foreign Ministry StateSec: Patient access to quality, affordable treatment, top important to Romania and EU

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Melania-Gabriela Ciot attended on Friday the public launch event of the project for the implementation in Romania of the European Medicines Verification System, welcoming the organization of such an event devoted to a subject of key importance to Romania, as well as to the European Union overall, the Foreign Ministry said in a release to AGERPRES.

The Romanian official confirmed that Romania fully shares the European Union's political commitment and its health care goals."Preoccupation with patient access to affordable and quality treatment (by preventing the marketing of counterfeit products) is of top importance to both Romania and the European Union overall," emphasized the Secretary of State, pointing out that guaranteeing access to health care for all European citizens requires an integrated approach and action on multiple levels.The conference marked both the public launch of the program for the implementation of the European Medicines Verification System and entering the final year before the system's becoming operational.The event comprised two sessions, with the first intended to provide information on the European legislation on the medicines verification system; this is where the stage of European preparations and specific project preparation activities in Romania were presented. The second session was aimed at presenting the technical solution and the calendar of the implementation process.