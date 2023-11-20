Foreign Ministry takes steps in case of Romanian aboard commercial ship captured by Houthi militias

The Inter-Institutional Task Force at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) was activated after the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader, sailing in the Red Sea, was captured by Houthi militias and taken to the coast of Yemen on Sunday, November 19, and according to initial reports, a Romanian citizen was among the crew members.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Inter-institutional Task Force has been activated and standard procedures have been started for such cases involving Romanian citizens.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Inter-institutional Task Force, in cooperation and coordination with the other Romanian authorities with powers in the matter and in close liaison with other international partners, continues to monitor the situation with the utmost attention and takes steps to solve it," MAE informs.