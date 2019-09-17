Former MEP Catalin Ivan to run for President

Former MEP Catalin Ivan, the chairman of the Alternative for National Dignity (ADN), told a press conference on Tuesday, that he is to run for President.

He chose to make this announcement in "a symbolic place of Romania's industry," namely a production hall of GRIRO (former Grivita plant), mentioning that his electoral campaign is called "IVAN 24," signaling the demarche of a long-term political project."The ADN has all the right documents, after many complications and obstacles encountered over the last year, today, we can say that the ADN can participate in absolutely all the election campaigns. (...) Today, I can say that I will be a candidate on behalf of the ADN for Romania's Presidential office. Our campaign concept is called 'IVAN 24', because it ranges within a very clear commitment of ours: that 24 hours a day, until 2024, we will commit to a permanent fight, day by day, minute by minute, for the regeneration of Romania, for the change of the foundations of the Romanian society and the reformation of the political class. (...) If we are to vote what we have already voted, we would definitely have what we had - scandals, corruption, incompetence, lack of interest," Ivan Catalin stated.