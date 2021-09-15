Former PNL Deputy Marin Anton convicted to five-year detention for 5-million euro bribe taking

Marin Anton, former PNL (National Liberal Party) Deputy, was sentenced, on Wednesday, by the Bucharest Court, to five years in prison with execution, being accused of receiving a bribe of 5.3 million euros from the representative of an Italian company for awarding a contract for the construction of the new terminal at Otopeni Airport, in 2009, agerpres reports.

Also, the Court decided to seize from Marin Anton the amount of 22,760,654 lei.

In the same case, Mihai Adrian Ionescu, former Deputy General Manager of the Highway Coordination and Monitoring Directorate within the National Company For Motorways and Roads of Romania SA and former advisor to the Minister of Transport, received a 3-year suspended prison sentence for being complicit in a bribery scheme.The former General Manager is obliged to perform unpaid work for the benefit of the community, at ADP - Sector 2 Bucharest or at ADP - Sector 6, for a period of 100 days.The decision is not final and can be appealed.