ForMin Aurescu, at meeting of B9 ministers: Consolidation of allied troops on the Eastern Flank is essential

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Friday, in the second day of the meeting of heads of diplomacy from the allied member countries of the Bucharest Format 9 (B9), in Lodz (Poland), in a context in which he supported the consolidation of NATO troops, especially of the USA on the Eastern Flank, appreciating that this is "essential," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reports.

Aurescu drew attention to the fact that the Russian threat affects the security of the Eastern Flank in its entirety and, therefore, a unitary vision at the allied level is necessary, in the mirror, to ensure an adequate deterrence and defense position. He emphasized that "for this purpose, strengthening the presence of allied troops on the Eastern Flank is essential, especially US troops, also considering that the transatlantic link represents the foundation of Euro-Atlantic security," MAE says.

The minister also drew attention to the need to continue the measures at the operational level, including regarding the Battle Groups on the Eastern Flank, of which the one in Romania is also a part.

He also pleaded in this context for the continuation of robust support for Ukraine and for strengthening the strategic resilience of Ukraine's neighboring states most vulnerable to Russian pressure, such as the Republic of Moldova, but also Georgia, in order to ensure peace and security in the Black Sea region.

The head of Romanian diplomacy reiterated the request to the B9 ministers to maintain increased allied attention and involvement in the Black Sea region, including by resuming the allied maritime presence, also indicating the future opportunities to transform this region into a "real platform for economic and energy ties between Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia".

Equally, Aurescu reiterated the position regarding the clarification of NATO's future relations with Russia, starting from the lessons learned in recent years, but especially since the outbreak of the war, as well as from the parameters established in the Strategic Concept and the documents of the Madrid Summit, which qualifies Russia as the main threat to allied security. He also pleaded for progress in Vilnius regarding Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

At the end of the meeting, the two co-presidents of the format, the foreign ministers of Romania and Poland, adopted a document of conclusions.AGERPRES