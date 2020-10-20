 
     
ForMin Aurescu, meeting with Mike Pompeo: We assessed significant achievements within strategic partnership

bogdan aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting on Monday, in Washington, with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, during the meeting being discussed the achievements within the Romanian-American strategic partnership, but also new priorities in the cooperation between the two states, according to AGERPRES.

"Excellent meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We assessed the significant achievements within the Romanian-American strategic partnership based on the objectives agreed by Presidents Klaus Iohannis and Donald Trump in 2019. We also discussed new priorities based on our dynamic cooperation. in the political, security, energy and economic fields," Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

