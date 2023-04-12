ForMin Aurescu, NATO's Bauer, on importance of strengthening allied position on Eastern Flank

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, received, on Wednesday, Admiral Rob Bauer, the president of the NATO Military Committee, with whom he discussed the preparation of the Summit in Vilnius in July and the implementation of the decisions of the allied meeting in Madrid, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reports.

According to the MAE, minister Aurescu stressed "the vital importance of strengthening the allied position on the entire Eastern Flank, in the regional security context severely marked by Russia's aggression against Ukraine". He appreciated the effort of the NATO Military Authorities for the continuous adaptation of the allied response to the security threats generated by Russia's aggression on Ukraine, with an emphasis on the transformation of the deterrence and defense system on NATO's Eastern Flank.

During the meeting, the stage of preparation of aspects in the field managed by the Allied Military Authorities of NATO for the Vilnius Summit on July 11 and 12 was addressed. Minister Aurescu emphasized Romania's interest in this event having "significant and concrete results in the sense of implementing the decisions of allied political leaders made in Madrid and adopting new decisions to strengthen NATO".

In preparing the Vilnius agenda, the Foreign minister pointed out that progress in strengthening the defense and deterrence posture on the entire Eastern Flank to ensure coherent and united advanced defense, as well as the allied presence especially in the Black Sea region, is essential for ensuring regional and Euro-Atlantic security. He also emphasized the need to continue the measures at the operational level, including regarding the Battle Groups on the Eastern Flank, of which the one in Romania is a part.

From this perspective, the head of Romanian diplomacy requested the appropriate approach at NATO level to the security situation in the Black Sea region, including regarding the resumption of the allied presence in the Black Sea. The minister reiterated the request to develop a common approach at allied level for the Black Sea, in accordance with the strategic importance of this region for Euro-Atlantic security.

He presented "Romania's constant support for Ukraine, as well as the importance of firm political messages and coherent practical support for the Republic of Moldova which faces the most severe threats to its security".AGERPRES