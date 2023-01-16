 
     
ForMin Aurescu phone conversation with Danish counterpart on joint Romanian-Danish priorities

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, whom he wished very successful mandate. Among the topics discussed over the phone also tackled were the common priorities of Romania and Denmark, told Agerpres.

"Excellent talk with my colleague Lars Loekke wishing a very successful mandate as new Danish Foreign Minister! Discussed joint priorities of our very good Romanian-Danish cooperation, including enhanced unity and security at EU level. Thanked for the reconfirmation of DK's firm and engaged support for RO's Schengen accession," Aurescu wrote on Monday on his Twitter page.

