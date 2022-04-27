ForMin Dincu: We did not discuss with Ukraine Romania sending out weaponry

Romania's Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Wednesday that after his recent visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, no concrete decisions were taken, and Romania will not send out weaponry to Ukraine.

"First of all, the specific needs of Ukraine at the moment, coordination and solidarity were discussed. No concrete decisions were taken, but there were some important decisions for the future. Not only at this time when Ukraine needs to be supported to cope with an invasion, but we need to see what we will do in the future in this area, in the world in general. Romania is the most important humanitarian hub for Ukraine, and there is no talk underway of weaponry, of sending out lethal weapons," Dincu said at the National Military Club in Bucharest.

He said that the Romanian delegation had the opportunity to meet the main defence players of Ukraine, with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and the latter's most important aides.

"A normal visit; it seems natural to us to be there too, to set an example of solidarity. Romania, however, has shown since the first day of the war signs of solidarity and concrete gestures of solidarity. This gesture of our delegation rounded up, so to speak, the help we give, by a symbolic meeting there in Kyiv with our Ukraine friends," said Dincu.

AGERPRES