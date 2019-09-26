ForMin Manescu, UAE minister of state meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, had a meeting with the Minister of State in the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Minister Manescu said that, in the 30 years of bilateral relations, the cooperation between the two states "has made considerable progress, reinforced by the existence of common values and by the firm commitment of the authorities in Bucharest and Abu Dhabi to the development of the areas of priority interest".Ramona Manescu also showed that the economic and trade dimensions of the collaboration between the two states remain of particular importance for the Romanian side, and in that sense she underlined the importance of continuing the steps along this line, through the dialogue platform represented by the Joint Committee for cooperation between the Romanian Government and the UAE Government, established on 17 April, 2018.