ForMin Odobescu, AmCham Romania representatives discuss Ukraine reconstruction, Visa Waiver

Foreign minister Luminita Odobescu welcomed a delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania), led by its president, Cristian Sporis, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Friday.

According to a press release the ministry sent to AGERPRES, the agenda of the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, included possibilities for cooperation to advance common objectives in terms of attracting investment in strategic areas, strengthening Romania's economic, commercial and energy role at regional level, including through participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, joining the OECD, Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

"Minister Luminita Odobescu appreciated the support of AmCham and its member companies for the implementation of Romania's foreign policy priorities, both in relation to the main strategic partner, the U.S., and other regional partners. She also reviewed the main foreign policy objectives in the current global political and security context, requesting AmCham's continued support for their achievement," the press release said.

In turn, the president of AmCham Romania highlighted the main concerns and action priorities of the organization's member companies, underlining the efforts to lower the visa refusal rate for the U.S., an essential criterion for Romania's access to the VisaWaiver Program.

AmCham Romania was established in 1993 at the initiative of the local subsidiaries of six major American companies (Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Computerland, Delta Airlines and Honeywell), together with several American companies present in Romania at that time.

AmCham was established on the basis of the Agreement on Trade Relations between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America. The organization represents 550 companies based in the U.S., Romania and other EU member states.