ForMin Odobescu attending Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels

MAE
Luminita Odobescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu is participating on Monday in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the EU Member States - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), in Brussels, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Odobescu is also meeting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The agenda of the meeting will include Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as an informal breakfast with Egypt's Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry, in preparation of the 10th session of the EU-Egypt Association Council (23 January 2024), as well as a comprehensive exchange of views on the current difficult situation in the Middle East. There will be both formal discussions in EU-27 format, and also informal, separate discussions, with the participation of several foreign ministers in the region.

