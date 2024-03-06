ForMin Odobescu, in phone call with Emirati counterpart addresses Gaza humanitarian situation

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a telephone conversation with her Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Tuesday evening, during which the two officials had an exchange of views on the international and regional security situation, with an emphasis on the humanitarian situation from the Gaza Strip, a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reads, told Agerpres.

The two dignitaries appreciated the "dynamic and open" nature of Romanian-Emirati relations, at all levels of cooperation. They reviewed the actions included in the bilateral agenda in the first part of 2024, highlighting the opportunities to promote contacts at the level of business milieus.

At the same time, the ministers of foreign affairs from the governments of Romania and the United Arab Emirates referred to the periodic coordination actions, carried out in order to support some major bilateral cooperation projects. In this context, the Romanian chief diplomat highlighted the importance of the dialogue applied in the economic and sectoral fields, reconfirming the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate institutional cooperation in the fields of common interest, the source informs.