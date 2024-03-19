ForMin Odobescu signs International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies agreement

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Tuesday signed an agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Committee of the Red Cross on the privileges and immunities of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Romania and an agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, regarding the legal status and establishment of a delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies Red in Romania.

According to the Foreign Ministry (MAE), by concluding these international agreements, Romania meets its political commitment to supporting the efforts of the international community in response to the urgent needs for protection and assistance of people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

It also reflects the long tradition of excellent co-operation of Romania with all components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

The signing ceremony took place as part of a meeting of the National Commission for International Humanitarian Law, an advisory body of the Romanian Government, at the headquarters of the Carol I National Defence University.

The work of the International Committee of the Red Cross is based on the Geneva Conventions of 1949, their additional protocols, its statutes, those of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and the resolutions of the International Conferences of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is an independent humanitarian organisation based in Geneva, comprising the national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies. The activities carried out on the national territory by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have, among their objectives, the consolidation and adaptation of the local capacity for humanitarian action in concert with the National Red Cross Society of Romania, managing the effects of a major armed conflict in the immediate vicinity of Romania.

The ICRC and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are part, together with the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the world's largest and best-known humanitarian network.