ForMin Odobescu, Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on new cooperation opportunities

Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu had a bilateral meeting on Sunday with her Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, on the sidelines of the official visit to Romania that the latter is conducting as part of the delegation led by Vietnamese prime minister Pham Minh Chính, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"The two sides welcomed the current state of bilateral relations, established 74 years ago, relations that have experienced a marked dynamic especially in recent years. The high officials also stressed the need to continue to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including between the foreign ministries of the two countries. In this regard, minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu reiterated the commitment to identify new opportunities for cooperation, in line with the real potential, in areas such as trade, culture and education, digitization, cyber security, medicine and pharmacy," informs MAE.

The Vietnamese side thanked Romania for its active support during the EU Council Presidency in 2019, materialized with the entry into force of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Minister Odobescu assured, according to the cited source, that Romania will remain a constant supporter of the strengthened cooperation between the EU and Vietnam. In this context, she stressed the importance of a sustained dialogue to address contemporary challenges, including those in the Indo-Pacific area, where Vietnam is an important player.

"The two counterparts exchanged views on the current regional and global context, with a focus on existing crises and conflicts, and discussed ways in which the two countries can work together to address common challenges. At the same time, they expressed confidence that the official visit to Romania of the Vietnamese prime minister will mark an important step in the overall consolidation of political and sectoral cooperation between the two countries," the press release further says.