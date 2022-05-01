Four Ukrainian men request asylum after illegally crossing frontier

Four Ukrainian men have been discovered by border policemen after illegally entering Romania, later requesting asylum, informed, on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Maramures County Committee for Emergency Situations, Dan Buca said, Agerpres reports.

"Border policemen detected four persons that crossed the green frontier between Ukraine and Romania, in the competence area of the Poienile de Sub Munte and Valea Viseului Border Police Sectors. They requested a form of protection of the Romanian state, for which specific procedures in such cases have been started," said Dan Buca.According to him, the firemen from Maramures transported with the firetruck, aided by a gendarme, four persons from the Border Crossing Point in Sighetu Marmatiei to the Regional Center for Accomodation and Procedures for Asylum Seekers Maramures in the town of Somcuta Mare.Furthermore, another five persons were transported, together with a volunteer, from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point to the Romanian Railways train station Sighetu Marmatiei, where they left by train to Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.Furthermore, the crew on the Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication [SMURD] mobile unit granted first aid to one person and transported them to the Sighetu Marmatiei Municipal Hospital for further investigations."There are presently no persons accommodated in the camp operationalized by Maramures firefighters in Sighetu Marmatiei. There are 160 spots for accommodation, which may be supplemented depending on the development of the situation," Dan Buca also said.