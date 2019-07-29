 
     
French Ambassador Ramis meets PM Dancila; Roadmap of Strategic Partnership on agenda of talks

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Friday with French Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis, at the Victoria Palace, a Government release sent to AGERPRES informs.

According to the quoted source, within the talk "also expressed was the desire to continue a tight collaboration for strengthening the European agenda, including in the context of establishing the new architecture of the European Commission."

Moreover, the Romanian Prime Minister underscored the interest of the Romanian authorities to strengthen the Romanian-French relation, as well as materialise the demarche to update the Roadmap of the Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, France's Ambassador handed to the Romanian dignitary an invitation extended by French Republic Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to pay an official visit to France.

