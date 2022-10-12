French armored personnel carriers and tanks to arrive in Romania at end-October

A company of armored personnel carriers and one of Leclerc tanks of the French Army will arrive in Romania at the end of October, to complete the technical means of the NATO Battle Group Forward Presence (BGFP) deployed in Cincu, the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN) informs, told Agerpres.

Their deployment will be made to Cincu both by rail and on wheels, and the Military Police will order measures to ensure traffic flow and inform drivers of possible traffic restrictions, the quoted source shows.

The NATO Battle Group (BGFP) in Romania has been established since May by transforming the allied multinational elements within the NATO Response Force, deployed in our country.

Upon France's proposal to take over the role of framework nation, the French battalion deployed in Romania, considered the spearhead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, forms the BGFP on the national territory, integrating, on a rotational basis, troops from Belgium and the Netherlands.

BGFP contributes to the increase in Romania's military cooperation with France, and, implicitly, to the consolidation of the security of the Euro-Atlantic space on the Eastern Flank. Cooperation with strategic partners and the existence of relevant combat structures on the national territory contribute to increasing the defense and deterrence capacity in the context of the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Black Sea region, states the Ministry of Defense.