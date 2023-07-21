Future of Hungarian community does not depend on presence of UDMR in a government (fmr EnviMin)

Former Environment minister Tanczos Barna declared, on Friday, in Baile Tusnad, where he participated in the works of the Tusvanyos Summer University, that the future of the Hungarian community does not depend on the presence of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in government.

"We are able to participate and bring added value to any government team and we have demonstrated this in the last two and a half years. But there are times when we can no longer accept compromise and we must show that the future of the community does not depend on the presence of the UDMR in a government. We maintain a good relationship with PSD and PNL, we maintain a good relationship with USR, at times when we have to criticize the government, and we will show the same openness for everything that is beneficial to the communities, regardless of the county, regardless of the region, in Romania," said the former environment minister.

Tanczos was present at the traditional "round table of national politics", together with several representatives of the Hungarians from the Carpathian Basin, but also the deputy prime minister of the Hungarian government, Semjen Zsolt, who spoke about the projects financed by the Hungarian government for the Hungarian communities in the Carpathian Basin. Semjen Zsolt declared, according to the official translation, that since 2010 more than 50,000 such projects have been implemented, worth 500 billion forints.

Semjen Zsolt emphasized that 3,000 projects aimed at church buildings were financed, arguing that "none of these churches will be transformed into a mosque or mall, as happens in Western Europe".

Also, the Hungarian deputy prime minister referred to the cultural, sports, educational or social projects aimed at the Hungarian communities in the Carpathian Basin. He also spoke about the Hungarian citizenship law for Hungarians from the Carpathian Basin, which he says was developed according to the model of the Romanian citizenship law granted to citizens of the Republic of Moldova.

The debate was attended by representatives of the Hungarians from the Carpathian Basin, who presented the situation of the communities they represent, as well as Potápi Árpád János, the state secretary for national policies at prime minister Viktor Orban's chancellery.AGERPRES