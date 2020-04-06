 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest

test 2 vali

Nearly 41,000 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group announces on Monday.

According to the quoted source, up to this date, 40,987 tests have been processed.

Most cases confirmed with the new coronavirus are still registered in Suceava county - 1,228 and in Bucharest - 566.

The situation by counties regarding the confirmed cases is as follows:

Alba - 34

Arad - 157

Arges - 27

Bacau - 39

Bihor - 52

Bistrita-Nasaud - 58

Botosani - 84

Brasov - 138

Braila - 11

Buzău - 13

Caras-Severin - 21

Calarasi - 31

Cluj - 114

Constanta - 117

Covasna - 52

Dambovita - 24

Dolj - 29

Galati - 119

Giurgiu - 32

Gorj - 8

Harghita - 3

Hunedoara - 138

Ialomita - 63

Iasi - 87

Ilfov - 89

Maramures - 42

Mehedinti - 13

Mureş - 56

Neamţ - 160

Olt - 11

Prahova - 33

Satu Mare - 25

Sălaj - 10

Sibiu - 55

Suceava - 1.228

Teleorman - 30

Timiş - 181

Tulcea - 6

Vaslui - 14

Vâlcea - 8

Vrancea - 79

Bucharest - 566 AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.