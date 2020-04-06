GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest

Nearly 41,000 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group announces on Monday.

According to the quoted source, up to this date, 40,987 tests have been processed.

Most cases confirmed with the new coronavirus are still registered in Suceava county - 1,228 and in Bucharest - 566.

The situation by counties regarding the confirmed cases is as follows:

Alba - 34

Arad - 157

Arges - 27

Bacau - 39

Bihor - 52

Bistrita-Nasaud - 58

Botosani - 84

Brasov - 138

Braila - 11

Buzău - 13

Caras-Severin - 21

Calarasi - 31

Cluj - 114

Constanta - 117

Covasna - 52

Dambovita - 24

Dolj - 29

Galati - 119

Giurgiu - 32

Gorj - 8

Harghita - 3

Hunedoara - 138

Ialomita - 63

Iasi - 87

Ilfov - 89

Maramures - 42

Mehedinti - 13

Mureş - 56

Neamţ - 160

Olt - 11

Prahova - 33

Satu Mare - 25

Sălaj - 10

Sibiu - 55

Suceava - 1.228

Teleorman - 30

Timiş - 181

Tulcea - 6

Vaslui - 14

Vâlcea - 8

Vrancea - 79

Bucharest - 566