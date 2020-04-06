GCS: 40,987 tests processed so far; most cases in Suceava, Bucharest

Nearly 41,000 coronavirus tests have been performed so far, at national level, the Strategic Communication Group announces on Monday.
According to the quoted source, up to this date, 40,987 tests have been processed.
Most cases confirmed with the new coronavirus are still registered in Suceava county - 1,228 and in Bucharest - 566.
The situation by counties regarding the confirmed cases is as follows:
Alba - 34
Arad - 157
Arges - 27
Bacau - 39
Bihor - 52
Bistrita-Nasaud - 58
Botosani - 84
Brasov - 138
Braila - 11
Buzău - 13
Caras-Severin - 21
Calarasi - 31
Cluj - 114
Constanta - 117
Covasna - 52
Dambovita - 24
Dolj - 29
Galati - 119
Giurgiu - 32
Gorj - 8
Harghita - 3
Hunedoara - 138
Ialomita - 63
Iasi - 87
Ilfov - 89
Maramures - 42
Mehedinti - 13
Mureş - 56
Neamţ - 160
Olt - 11
Prahova - 33
Satu Mare - 25
Sălaj - 10
Sibiu - 55
Suceava - 1.228
Teleorman - 30
Timiş - 181
Tulcea - 6
Vaslui - 14
Vâlcea - 8
Vrancea - 79
Bucharest - 566 AGERPRES