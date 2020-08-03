GCS: 823 new cases of COVID-19 take total number to 54,009

823 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the last reporting, following national tests, taking the total number to 54,009, the Strategic Communication Group informs on monday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.So, until Sunday, 54,009 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. The GCS shows that 27,750 patients were declared cured and 4,807 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.According to the GCS, 1,248,318 tests have been processed nationwide so far. Of these, 8,045 were performed in the last 24 hours, 5,646 based on case definition and medical protocol, and 2,399 on request.