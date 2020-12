Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 77,796 and in the Cluj - 24,286, Brasov - 20,898, Timis - 20,857, Iasi - 22,283, Prahova - 20,716 and Constanta - 20,253 counties, according to the data released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

As of Tuesday, 524,675 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 416,797 patients were declared cured.