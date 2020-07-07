GCS: Novel coronavirus death toll rises by 31 to 1,799

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 31 more deaths were recorded over the past 24 due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the GCS, the COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday stood at 1,799.""Between 06.07.2020 (10.00) - 07.07.2020 (10.00), 31 deaths (18 men and 13 women) were registered, of some patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalised in Arges, Bacau, Bistrita -Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Dambovita, Gorj, Iasi, Ilfov, Bucharest, Olt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea," says GCS.Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 2 deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 7 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 12 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 9 deaths in people over 80 years.30 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one death.