 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Novel coronavirus death toll rises by 31 to 1,799

Los Angeles Times
coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 31 more deaths were recorded over the past 24 due to the novel coronavirus.

According to the GCS, the COVID-19 death toll on Tuesday stood at 1,799.

""Between 06.07.2020 (10.00) - 07.07.2020 (10.00), 31 deaths (18 men and 13 women) were registered, of some patients infected with the novel coronavirus, hospitalised in Arges, Bacau, Bistrita -Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Dambovita, Gorj, Iasi, Ilfov, Bucharest, Olt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea," says GCS.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 2 deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 7 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 12 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 9 deaths in people over 80 years.

30 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one death.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.