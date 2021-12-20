 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Over 41,700 people have generated PLFs to enter Romania since launch of application

srr.ro
certificat digital intrare

More than 41,700 people have generated digital forms to enter Romania since the launch of the application https://plf.gov.ro until Monday morning, at 10.00, according to data provided by the Special Telecommunications Service.

"The traffic at the border is in normal conditions, the maximum waiting time being 40 minutes in Nadlac II and Bors II border checkpoint," informs a Strategic Communications Group release sent on Monday, Agerpres informs.

Most people filled out forms for the following border checkpoints:

* "Henri Coanda" International Airport - 14,615

* Nadlac border checkpoint - 3,202

* "Avram Iancu" International Airport Cluj - 3,024

* Nadlac II border checkpoint - 2,460

* Bors border checkpoint - 2,442

Starting on Sunday, all persons arriving in Romania must complete the digital entry form (Passenger Locator Form - PLF). This document has been adopted by 18 EU countries.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.