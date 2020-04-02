GCS: Romanian citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 dies abroad; 217 Romanians abroad tested positive

A Romanian citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Spain, with the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad, because of COVID-19, reaching thus 25. As many as 217 Romanians abroad have tested positive, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

According to the GCS, as many as 217 Romanian citizens have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 abroad: 126 in Spain, 57 in Italy, 7 in Germany, 4 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia and one in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and the US.A number of 25 Romanian citizens have died abroad since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic until now - 9 in Italy, 6 in France, 4 in the UK, 5 in Spain and one in Germany.