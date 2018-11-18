German Ambassador: I was impressed with Mihnea Constantinescu's professional and human qualities

Germany's Ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt brings homage to diplomat Mihnea Constantinescu and confesses he was impressed with the latter's professional and human qualities.

"An outstanding Romanian diplomat colleague has left us too soon, a mentor to many generations of diplomats. I had the honour of knowing him, both in my previous capacity, as special representative of the German Presidency of the OSCE in 2016 for the Transnistrian regulation process, and as Germany's Ambassador in Bucharest, and I was impressed with his professional as well as human qualities, mainly within his important role as President of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance," the German Ambassador wrote on the Facebook page of the diplomatic mission in Bucharest.

Ambassador Mihnea Constantinescu died at 57 in a hospital in Nice.

Born in 1961, he was a nuclear engineering teacher at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, a specialty in which he earned a doctor's degree. Later, he entered the diplomatic service.

Constantinescu held the offices of director of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, state adviser or diplomatic advisor, state secretary and general manager of the Political Affairs Department of the Romanian Foreign Ministry. He was the spokesperson for Prime Minister Petre Roman and Prime Minister Theodor Stolojan, Adrian Nastase and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. He was also a personal assistant to Prime Minister Petre Roman, as well as Mircea Geoana's office manager when Geoana was the foreign minister.

AGERPRES .