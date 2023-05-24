German President Steinmeier: We've believed for a long time that Romania's place is in the Schengen Area.

Germany has "long believed that Romania's place is in the Schengen Area," President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a state visit to Romania, which he described as "a visit to friends."

Regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, he assured that Germany will support this demarche.

He also mentioned the current security situation, in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our unity is an asset in these challenging times, as it has never been in recent decades. We will face these challenges together," the German president said, according to the official translation.

He praised the way Romania welcomed the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war and its handling of grain transit from Ukraine.

The German president also mentioned the struggle of Romanian citizens against communism. "Romania is a country with a great culture, with a rich history," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.