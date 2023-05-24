 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

German President Steinmeier: We've believed for a long time that Romania's place is in the Schengen Area

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
iohannis, steimeier

German President Steinmeier: We've believed for a long time that Romania's place is in the Schengen Area.

Germany has "long believed that Romania's place is in the Schengen Area," President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a state visit to Romania, which he described as "a visit to friends."

Regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, he assured that Germany will support this demarche.

He also mentioned the current security situation, in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Our unity is an asset in these challenging times, as it has never been in recent decades. We will face these challenges together," the German president said, according to the official translation.

He praised the way Romania welcomed the Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war and its handling of grain transit from Ukraine.

The German president also mentioned the struggle of Romanian citizens against communism. "Romania is a country with a great culture, with a rich history," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
Bruxelles-ul recomandă statelor membre să pună capăt măsurilor de sprijin pentru preţurile la energie în 2023 FLUXUL AGERPRES 13:50Fotbal: Înaltul comisar ONU condamnă insultele la adresa lui Vinicius şi solicită prevenirea rasismului în sport 13:50USR solicită adoptarea de urgenţă în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor a proiectului „Fără păcănele lângă şcoli” 13:50German President Steinmeier: We believe for a long time that Romania’s place is in the Schengen Area 13:50Eurodeputata Carmen Avram solicită Comisiei Europene compensaţii financiare pentru apicultorii români 13:49Fotbal: Belgianul Marquet şi-a reziliat contractul cu FC U Craiova 13:48Fotbal: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) nu va juca în meciul cu Rayo Vallecano 13:46Rotativa guvernamentală/Iohannis: Calendarul poate fi respectat; în varianta optimală, procedura s-ar putea încheia pe 30 mai 13:45Bruxelles-ul recomandă statelor membre să pună capăt măsurilor de sprijin pentru preţurile la energie în 2023 13:44Comunicat de presă – Primăria Municipiului Constanţa 13:44Comunicat de presă – Inspectoratul de Poliţie Bistriţa-Năsăud Vezi mai mult Vezi mai putin CELE MAI CITITE DIN ECONOMIC-EXTERN acum 21 de ore România este al doilea mare exportator şi importator de grâu din UE în sezonul 2022/2023 acum 7 ore Cel mai bogat om al lumii a pierdut 11 miliarde de dolari într-o zi acum 2 zile Opt state membre UE, printre care şi România, se opun noilor reguli referitoare la gazele de eşapament acum 2 ani Franţa mizează pe 50 de milioane de turişti străini în această vară acum un an Acţiunile Netflix în cădere liberă după ce platforma a pierdut 200.000 de utilizatori în primul trimestru acum 5 luni Eurostat: Bulgaria, Ungaria şi România, cel mai scăzut salariu mediu anual din UE, în 2021 acum 3 luni Inflaţia în UE şi România a continuat să scadă în luna ianuarie acum 22 de zile O familie franceză a pus la punct un imperiu de 15 miliarde de dolari în domeniul lactatelor acum o zi Eurostat: Turismul din UE s-a redresat în vara anului trecut
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.