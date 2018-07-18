Germany expresses concern about Romanian criminal law - AG Lazăr met State Minister for European Affairs of the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth

Romania's Attorney General Augustin Lazar had a meeting with visiting State Minister for European Affairs of the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth, who voiced concern over recent amendments to Romania's criminal legislation.

"The main topics discussed at the meeting were bilateral and international judicial co-operation, Romania's progress with reforming its judiciary and the fight against corruption, current judicial issues, including the ongoing legislative changes. Michael Roth, state secretary for European affairs at the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted the progress made in recent years by Romania's judiciary, voicing interest and concern about the recent amendments to the criminal legislation," the Attorney General's Office said.

In his turn, Lazar made a presentation of the Public Prosecution Service, including its specialised departments, showing that the fight against corruption and organised crime is carried out with efficiency and professionalism.

Accompanying Roth to the meeting were Markus Teglas, his office head, and Kai Hennig, Germany's deputy ambassador in Bucharest, as well as by Laura Grunewald, head of Press Office and political advisor, and Luciana Pop, head of the Translation Service at the German Embassy.

Also participating on the part of the Public Prosecution Service were Laura Oprean, first deputy attorney general, Anca Jurma, chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA); Daniel Horodniceanu, chief prosecutor of the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT); Nadina Spinu, chief prosecutor with the International Judicial Cooperation Service, International Relations and Programmess