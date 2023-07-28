Gold medal for judoka David Gliga at EYOF2023, Maribor

Romanian judoka David Gliga has won the gold medal in the 73 kg class on Thursday at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor (Slovenia).

Gliga defeated Suleyman Shukurov of Azerbaijan in the final. In the preliminaries, Gliga defeated Bogdan Velickovic of Serbia, in the quarter-finals he defeated Taras Nielziev of Ukraine, and in the semi-finals he prevailed over Irakli Kavtavtarshvili of Georgia.

In the athletics competition, Alexandra Stefania Uta won the silver medal in the 400m hurdles with a time of 56 sec 31/100, being defeated in the final by Ukrainian Olha Mashanienkova, 56 sec 28/100.

In the long jump, Cristian Marius Popescu won the bronze medal with 7.27 metres.

Romania's delegation has so far won 5 gold medals, with swimmers Aissia Prisecariu (200 m backstroke), Robert Badea (200 m mixed), the women's 4x100 m free relay (Daria Silisteanu, Diana Stiger, Aissia Prisecariu, Ana Maria Sibiseanu, Denisa Bacalu) and judoka Tudor Ilie Mosoi (60 kg class) and David Gliga (73 kg class), 1 silver, by athlete Alexandra Stefania Uta (400 m hurdles), and 4 bronze, by swimmers Darius Coman (200 m breaststroke) and Andrei Theodor Proca (1500 m freestyle) and athletes Alexandra Hudea (3000 m) and Cristian Marius Popescu (long jump).

According to the competition website, Romania ranks third, ahead of Italy (10-10-8) and the Czech Republic (7-2-1).

Romania is participating with a delegation of 92 athletes competing in 9 disciplines: athletics, 3x3 basketball, road cycling, MTB cycling, artistic gymnastics, handball, swimming, judo and tennis.

Last year, at the previous edition of the European Youth Olympic Festival, held in Banska Bystrica (Slovakia), Romania ranked 8th in the final ranking, with 19 medals, including 5 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze.AGERPRES