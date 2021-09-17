Government allocates over 377 million lei for counties affected by the floods

The Government approved, on Friday, by decision, the allocation of 377,213,000 lei from the Intervention Fund at the disposal of the Executive for administrative-territorial units in 24 counties affected by the natural calamities in June of this year.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Public Works Development and Administration (MDLPA), funds will be distributed for the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Covasna, Dambovita, Harghita, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Suceava, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea and Vrancea, in order to restore some utilities, social objectives, bank protections, county roads, bridges/footbridges/pedestrian bridges, streets/communal roads/village roads/alleyways, Agerpres.ro informs.

The amounts were established based on assessments made by local public administration authorities, Inspectorates for Emergency Situations and the Prefect's Institutions in the 24 counties where floods, landslides took place and where hydrotechnical infrastructure, embankments and defense banks were affected, the structure of county roads, communal roads, bridges, footbridges, dams and pedestrian bridges were affected.