Government approves 10% increase in minimum wage, as of October 1

The Government approved, on Thursday, the increase, from October 1, by 10% of the minimum gross salary guaranteed in payment, from 3,000 RON to 3,300 RON, announced the spokesman of the Executive, Mihai Constantin.

"It is a 10% increase that will benefit 1,867,000 employees," Constantin said, Agerpres reports.

He mentioned that the measure will have an impact on several sectors of activity, especially in the fields of transport, trade and SMEs.

Asked what the net minimum wage increase will be, Mihai Constantin specified: "The guaranteed gross minimum wage in payment has increased by 10% and the calculations of the Ministry of Labor show that this net means a net minimum wage payment of 2,079 RON, an increase of 181 RON compared to of the present. (...) These are the current data that come from the Ministry of Labour, the initiator of this draft normative act".