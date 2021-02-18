Gov't adopts bill on dismantling Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes

The government adopted today the bill on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"It's a promise made by the governing coalition, but at the same time, a recommendation for the observance of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. (...) The Supreme Council of Magistrates gave a negative opinion both when this section was created, and now, but not because they don't want the dissolution of the section, but for other reasons," Citu said after the government meeting.