 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't adopts bill on dismantling Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Florin Cîțu

The government adopted today the bill on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), Prime Minister Florin Citu announced.

"It's a promise made by the governing coalition, but at the same time, a recommendation for the observance of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. (...) The Supreme Council of Magistrates gave a negative opinion both when this section was created, and now, but not because they don't want the dissolution of the section, but for other reasons," Citu said after the government meeting.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.