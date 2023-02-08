Gov't approves defence co-operation agreement between Romania, Georgia

The Romanian government approved on Wednesday a defence co-operation agreement between the defence ministries of Romania and Georgia signed in Tbilisi on October 18, 2022, told Agerpres.

According to a government statement, the agreement aims to create a general legal framework to strengthen defence co-operation between the two countries considering the changes that have taken place internationally, as well as the need to adjust to the current geopolitical reality.

Under the agreement, the main fields of defence co-operation will be: defence strategy; co-operation and strategic coordination; training of military and civilian personnel; defence technology co-operation; developing interoperability and capabilities; air traffic control; exchange of aviation expertise; arms control and disarmament; military cyber-defence; military geography, geodesy, topography; military medicine; pollution and environmental affairs; cultural, sports and social activities.