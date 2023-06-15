Gov't rotation/Iohannis to PM Ciolacu: There are many problems that need solving.

President Klaus Iohannis told Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday that there are many problems in Romania that need solving, told Agerpres.

Also, the head of state told the ministers to try and solve these problems.

"Mr. Prime Minister Ciolacu, you were part of the team, you led the Chamber of Deputies and worked in a real team in the leadership of the coalition. I am confident that in this new position and with this team that took the oath today, you will continue the work started by the governing coalition a year and a half ago. There are many problems to be solved, we must not live with the impression that everything has been solved and now things will go easier, no, since we well know that it is getting harder and harder. We still have half a year in front of us in which we can solve a lot of things, after which we will enter a super election year which in itself is already very challenging for our society. We will have four rows of elections and at the same time the country must be governed responsibly and with good results. I wish you, prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers, ladies and gentlemen, not to lose sight of what you swore for. The most important thing is to work to solve the problems of Romania and the Romanians, and only after that the problems related to political formations," said Iohannis, on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government, held at the Cotroceni Palace.

He wished the members of the Ciolacu Government a good mandate, with results.