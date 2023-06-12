Gov't rotation/Pirvulescu: Rotation - Legacy of President Iohannis; a government without UDMR - much weaker.

Political scientist Cristian Pirvulescu told AGERPRES on Monday that the government rotation represents the "commitment of President Iohannis," proof of the categorical change in the political regime and drew attention to the fact that a government without UDMR would be "much weaker."

"Rotation is the commitment made by President Iohannis, it is precisely the proof of the categorical change in the political regime. It is his bet. It is the legacy he wants to leave and which many challenge as energetically as possible. Moreover, from the point from my point of view, the whole union movement has nothing to do, except for the teachers, with the salary increase demands. It is a political movement, coming at a time when it could frustrate or delay and compromise this solution of President Iohannis to radically change the structure of the political regime in Romania, making possible a rotation, which would allow the stabilization of the regime and the exit from the stage of the absurd partisan confrontation. Many look at it with great distrust, because they look at the PSD with great confidence. So, it is a moment in which PSD will have to demonstrate that it is a party with a real governmental and responsible vocation. We will see. But President Iohannis will go to the end. It is his operation, it is linked to his image, including his possible future European career," the political scientist said, told Agerpres.

Cristian Pirvulescu emphasized that a government without UDMR would be "much weaker."

"It would be a much weaker government and, in fact, it would be a failure, a failure of the rotation, because the protocol was not respected, and the responsibility for not respecting the protocol belongs entirely to the PSD. It is already a proof of its political immaturity or, in any case, of the current leadership. The UDMR cannot really give in, because it risks coming into conflict with the radicals in the party and especially with the radicals from the Hungarian minority, who can't wait to be able to attack the leadership of the UDMR in order to make a change in representativeness regarding the Hungarian minority. So, the situation would be very complicated without the UDMR. It's not that one can't govern. It can govern, it was possible before. The problem is related to the geopolitical context and the complicated situation of governance in Romania, where the UDMR proved to be more disciplined and loyal than the other parties in the Coalition," Pirvulescu explained.

The political scientist argued that, "in principle, if the geopolitical situation remains the same, the government will resist, but not under any conditions."

"Not under any circumstances. And if the UDMR is not be in government, it will be much more difficult. In other words, there will be a temptation for the PNL, not necessarily for Mr. Ciuca, nor for Mr. Iohannis, who still has an influence on the PNL. But there will be a temptation for the PNL to leave the government and it will depend on the resistance of Ciuca and Iohannis to these pressures," Pirvulescu said.

He pointed out that in the Ciolacu Government "there will be many new ministers", but this will not necessarily mean "a new breath."

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday the resignation of his Government.