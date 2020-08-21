Gov't to notify court of constitutional conflict between gov't, Parliament over censure motion

Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, will be notifying today the Constitutional Court (CCR) of the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of tabling a motion of censure in an extraordinary session during a parliamentary recess.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday evening that the government will submit the notification to CCR on Friday.

"Yes, we will file it [the notification]tomorrow. Basically, this notification is in the form of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over motions of censure and the possibility to table such motion when Parliament is in recess," said Orban.