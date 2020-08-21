 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't to notify court of constitutional conflict between gov't, Parliament over censure motion

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Curtea Constitutionala

Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, will be notifying today the Constitutional Court (CCR) of the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the possibility of tabling a motion of censure in an extraordinary session during a parliamentary recess.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday evening that the government will submit the notification to CCR on Friday.

"Yes, we will file it [the notification]tomorrow. Basically, this notification is in the form of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over motions of censure and the possibility to table such motion when Parliament is in recess," said Orban.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.