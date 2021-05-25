Gov't to run emotion-centered COVID vaccination communication campaign

The government's upcoming COVID vaccination communication campaign will run on all media channels and will have "emotion" at its core, while aiming to increase confidence in the medical system and in science in general.

"The Romanian government has prepared a communication campaign that will soon start on all media channels, and which will mainly play on emotion, on what we missed during all this time of pandemic - due to the physical distancing required by the pandemic and the risk of disease - and on vaccination as the solution allowing us to get again close to each other, to return to normal. We hope that this communication campaign will be an asset as regards awareness of the importance of vaccination as the right, safe and effective medical method to return to normalcy," coordinator of the national COVID vaccination campaign, Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government today.

The head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee added that people need to understand that the authorities have been and remain concerned "about their worries, anxieties, fears," and are not interested in "figures" or "statistics".

"There are people who have been left with sequelae for life. There are broken families, there are people who lost their loved ones - all these things matter and we need to understand that vaccination is for everyone, is a right for everyone and what we do and what we want to do are actions that increase the people's confidence in the medical system, in science in general, in authority, and if you want, in all of us who want the health system to go in the best possible direction, so that everyone can find the right place and the right time to get vaccinated," said Valeriu Gheorghita.

He pointed out that the success of the vaccination campaign can be declared when the last person who wanted to get immunized will be able to do so safely.