Greek-Catholic Bishop Crihalmeanu: Let's bow to suffering, redemptive death by which God has earned us salvation

We cannot truly enjoy the Resurrection of Lord Jesus if we do not meditate in front of His cross and at the same time bow to the suffering and redemptive death by which God has earned us salvation, the Greek-Catholic Bishop of Cluj-Gherla Florentin Crihalmeanu says in his Pastoral Letter.

The Greek-Catholic bishop adds that although God has made the world perfect, the evil still occurs."At the end of the sixth day, by closing "the work" of Creation, God looks to all that He has accomplished and considers them very good. (Genesis 1,31). We find no moment whatsoever for God to have created the evil or suffering or death. (...) Then we ask ourselves: how is it that the evil occurs in the midst of a perfect creation?" says the Bishop in his Pastoral.According to him, God is not the origin of evil, suffering and death, but that they appear as a result of the freedom God has endowed the creatures He has created.The Orthodox and Greek-Catholic believers celebrate on Sunday, 8 April, the Resurrection of Lord Jesus.

AGERPRES.