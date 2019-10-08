Gymnast Marian Dragulescu, 50th Romanian athlete qualified for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

Marian Dragulescu has become the 50th Romanian athlete qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after earning the ticket for the vault event final, on Monday, at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart.

Dragulescu, who will turn 39 on 18 December, reached the final with the sixth score in qualifications, 14.624, after vaults of 14.616, respectively 14.633.The most titled Romanian gymnast of all time, Marian Dragulescu will participate for the fifth time in the Olympic Games. He has three Olympic medals, all won in Athens, in 2004, silver in the floor event, bronze with the team and in the vault event.Romania has 50 athletes qualified so far for the Olympics:Athletics (5): Florentina Iusco (long jump), Alina Rotaru (long jump), Claudia Bobocea (1,500 m), Daniela Stanciu (high jump), Alin Firfirica (discus throw);Rowing (18): men's quadruple sculls, women's double sculls, women's quadruple sculls, men's double scullsCycling (1): Vlad Dascalu (mountain bike);Football (18): national Olympic team;Artistic gymnastics (2): Maria Holbura, Marian Dragulescu;Swimming (2): Robert Glint (100m back), Daniel Martin (100m back);Kayak (2): Double (C-2) 1,000m (Men);Wrestling (1): Alina Vuc (50 kg);Sports shooting (1): Laura Coman (10-m compressed air rifle).