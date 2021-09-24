Head of European Commission meets with President Iohannis and Prime Minister Citu, on Monday, in Bucharest

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, meets on Monday, in Bucharest, with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Florin Citu, during the NextGenerationEU series of visits, representatives of the Community Executive announced.

According to the agenda of the EC head, she will also visit, together with the president and prime minister, the University Hospital of the Capital, which will benefit from funds from the NextGenerationEU program.

The three senior officials will hold a joint press conference.